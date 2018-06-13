LHC Group (LHCG) Hits New 52-Week High and Low at $82.06

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $82.06 and last traded at $81.87, with a volume of 7122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Proffitt sold 10,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $793,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff Reibel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at $907,703.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,863 shares of company stock worth $1,274,628. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

