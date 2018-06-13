Comparing Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) & PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

Live Ventures (NASDAQ: LIVE) and PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Live Ventures alerts:

5.1% of Live Ventures shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of PennantPark Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.9% of Live Ventures shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PennantPark Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Live Ventures and PennantPark Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Ventures 4.00% 16.03% 4.24% PennantPark Investment 38.78% 8.17% 4.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Live Ventures and PennantPark Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A PennantPark Investment 0 2 3 0 2.60

PennantPark Investment has a consensus target price of $8.30, suggesting a potential upside of 14.80%. Given PennantPark Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PennantPark Investment is more favorable than Live Ventures.

Volatility and Risk

Live Ventures has a beta of -3.17, suggesting that its share price is 417% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennantPark Investment has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PennantPark Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Live Ventures does not pay a dividend. PennantPark Investment pays out 91.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Live Ventures and PennantPark Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Ventures $152.06 million 0.16 $6.50 million N/A N/A PennantPark Investment $124.53 million 4.13 $61.71 million $0.79 9.15

PennantPark Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Live Ventures.

Summary

PennantPark Investment beats Live Ventures on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Live Ventures Company Profile

Live Ventures Incorporated, a holding company, engages in the acquisition and operation of companies in various industries in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Manufacturing, Retail and Online, and Services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and markets carpets and rugs, and yarn products to carpet dealers focusing on the residential, niche commercial, and hospitality end-markets; manufactures carpets, and nylon and polypropylene monofilament turf yarn; and sells hard surface products. The Retail and Online segment operates 58 specialty entertainment retail storefronts that offer entertainment products, including new and pre-owned movies, video games, and music products, as well as ancillary products, such as books, comics, toys, and collectibles. It buys, sells, and trades in new and pre-owned movies, music, video games, electronics, and collectibles through 33 Vintage Stock, 3 V-Stock, 13 Movie Trading company, and 9 EntertainMart retail locations in Texas, Idaho, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Colorado, Illinois, Arkansas, Utah, and New Mexico. This segment also offers services to customers, such as rentals, special orders, disc and video game hardware repair services, and other services. In addition, the Retail and Online segment operates LiveDeal.com, a deal engine, which connects restaurants with consumers, as well as offers marketing solutions to restaurants to provide customer awareness and merchant visibility on the Internet. Its deal engine is also involved in the online retail of products, including kitchen and dining products, apparel and sporting goods, and children's toys and beauty products. The Services segment offers InstantProfile line of products and services primarily consisting of directory listing services. The company was formerly known as LiveDeal, Inc. and changed its name to Live Ventures Incorporated in October 2015. Live Ventures Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company. Its objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments primarily made to the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity investments. The Company’s debt investments may generally range in maturity from 3 to 10 years and, are made to the United States and to a limited extent, non-United States corporations, partnerships and other business entities, which operate in various industries and geographical regions. In addition, it may invest up to approximately 30% of its portfolio in non-qualifying assets. It invests in sectors, such as aerospace and defense; energy/utilities; auto sector; environmental services, and beverage, among others. PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is the Company’s investment advisor.

Receive News & Ratings for Live Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.