Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.86 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2018

Analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to announce earnings of $3.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.97. Lockheed Martin posted earnings of $3.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $16.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.94 to $16.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $18.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.40 to $19.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.67. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 608.95%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $388.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $369.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $371.26.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $319.91. 1,083,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -121.38. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $273.73 and a 1 year high of $363.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 60.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 30,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $2,113,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 14,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

