Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) & Forescout Technologies (FSCT) Critical Review

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ: FSCT) and Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.6% of Forescout Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of Logitech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.2% of Forescout Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Logitech International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forescout Technologies and Logitech International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forescout Technologies $220.87 million 5.73 -$91.20 million ($7.93) -4.06 Logitech International $2.57 billion 2.88 $208.54 million $1.34 33.57

Logitech International has higher revenue and earnings than Forescout Technologies. Forescout Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logitech International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Forescout Technologies and Logitech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forescout Technologies N/A N/A N/A Logitech International 8.16% 24.12% 13.91%

Dividends

Logitech International pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Forescout Technologies does not pay a dividend. Logitech International pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Forescout Technologies and Logitech International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forescout Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75 Logitech International 1 0 4 0 2.60

Forescout Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.69%. Logitech International has a consensus price target of $45.80, indicating a potential upside of 1.80%. Given Forescout Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Forescout Technologies is more favorable than Logitech International.

Summary

Logitech International beats Forescout Technologies on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The company's products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizations' networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. sells its products and services through distributors and resellers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups. It also provides keyboards and covers for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices; pointing devices, such as PC and Mac-related mice, touchpads, and presenters; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combos; PC-based Webcams; and remote control and home automation products. The company sells its products through direct sales to retailers and e-tailers, as well as indirect sales through distributors. Its channel network includes consumer electronics distributors, retailers, mass merchandisers, specialty electronics stores, computer and telecommunications stores, value-added resellers, and online merchants. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

