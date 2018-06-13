Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $16.18 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,886 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,772,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,919,000 after acquiring an additional 146,227 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 255.0% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,004,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,826 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.52.

Costco Wholesale traded down $0.10, reaching $204.78, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 691,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $150.00 and a 12-month high of $205.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.16%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $2,213,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,687.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell D. Miller sold 12,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.12, for a total value of $2,405,729.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $194.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,393 shares of company stock worth $6,355,799. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

