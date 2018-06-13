Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $17.03 Million Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,329 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.66% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $17,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,031,000 after acquiring an additional 228,932 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,533,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,946 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

APAM traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.40. 5,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,310. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.45.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.75 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 160.18% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.59%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.