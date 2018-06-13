Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $17.66 Million Position in Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,776 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,313 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.54% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $17,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 641.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 64.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Irwin Wong sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $275,587.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dunson K. Cheng sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $961,319.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,633.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,587 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CATY traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $45.59.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $140.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.83 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CATY. Wedbush upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.72.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

