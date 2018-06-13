Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $17.28 Million Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,147 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.69% of CVB Financial worth $17,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVBF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,116,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,019,000 after acquiring an additional 350,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,047,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,350,000 after acquiring an additional 137,543 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 257,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 126,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 20.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,850,000 after acquiring an additional 126,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 119,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,974. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 32.71%. The firm had revenue of $83.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Rodrigo Guerra acquired 5,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $112,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $25.00 target price on CVB Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

