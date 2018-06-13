Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, “Lowe’s shares have declined and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure following the company's lower-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2017 earnings and soft 2018 view. Even, the company’s revenues beat and comps growth failed to provide cushion. For fiscal 2018, the company anticipates earnings per share in the band of $5.40-$5.50, which was sharply below analysts' expectations. Meanwhile, estimates have been trending down. However, we believe improving job scenario, housing market recovery and merchandising initiatives along with efforts to enhance omni-channel capabilities bode well for Lowe’s. The buyout of Maintenance Supply Headquarters is also strengthening relationship with Pro customers. Notably, Pro growth rate in the fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 have outpaced do-it-yourself (DIY). Also, Canadian and Mexican businesses have been doing quite well.”

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on LOW. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.79.

Lowe’s Companies traded down $1.04, hitting $99.46, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 4,309,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,760,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $70.76 and a 1 year high of $108.98. The company has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

In other news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,499,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,276,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,116,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $845,590,000 after buying an additional 187,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,540,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $793,780,000 after buying an additional 208,072 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,093,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,715,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,759,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $442,330,000 after buying an additional 1,053,158 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.