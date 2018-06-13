Telus (NYSE:TU) Position Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Telus (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Telus were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TU. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Telus by 8.7% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 71,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Telus by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,377,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $153,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Telus in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,583,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Telus in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Telus by 31.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 832,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,014,000 after buying an additional 201,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

TU traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.34. 216,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. Telus has a 1 year low of $33.22 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

Telus (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Telus had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Telus’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Telus will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.409 dividend. This is an increase from Telus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Telus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Telus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Telus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Telus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. CIBC lowered Telus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Telus from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

