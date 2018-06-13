First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.95% of First Business Financial Services worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 107,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 79,295 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

In related news, insider Jodi A. Chandler sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $31,663.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at $497,955.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles H. Batson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $49,381.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FBIZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on First Business Financial Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

First Business Financial Services traded down $0.02, reaching $26.13, on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 51,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,800. First Business Financial Services Inc has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 12.75%. equities research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

First Business Financial Services Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.