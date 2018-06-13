LSV Asset Management Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.92% of Gain Capital worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gain Capital by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 865,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W grew its position in shares of Gain Capital by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 656,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 261,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gain Capital by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 25,017 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Gain Capital by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 234,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Gain Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gain Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Gain Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Gain Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Gain Capital in a report on Friday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Gain Capital traded down $0.07, hitting $8.21, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Gain Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 11th. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

In other Gain Capital news, insider Samantha Roady sold 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $35,022.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,476.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ipgl acquired 30,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $204,275.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,629 shares of company stock valued at $836,226. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.