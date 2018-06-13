Mackay Shields LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter worth approximately $5,707,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in OneMain by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded OneMain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $33.44. The company had a trading volume of 506,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,938. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.74.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. OneMain had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

