Marathon Oil (MRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.21. Marathon Oil reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

MRO stock opened at $20.71 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of -54.50, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.63%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Lee M. Tillman sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $8,660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

