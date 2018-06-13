Marriott International Inc (MAR) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $7,052,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in Marriott International by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 32,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 17,105 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,422 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $2,030,617.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,184 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $303,226.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,775 shares of company stock worth $4,195,262. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $139.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $96.90 and a 12 month high of $149.21.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 41.82% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.