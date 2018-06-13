Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 49,371 Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,371 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.51% of Hamilton Lane worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,081,000 after buying an additional 23,002 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $19,298,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after buying an additional 161,300 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after buying an additional 59,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 233,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after buying an additional 25,963 shares during the last quarter. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Shares of Hamilton Lane traded up $0.16, reaching $47.49, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 307,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,796. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hamilton Lane Inc has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.99 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 85.07%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 42.68%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

