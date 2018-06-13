StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,631,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 18,361 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 4.09% of StealthGas worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GASS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in StealthGas by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,732,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 83,732 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in StealthGas by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,126,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in StealthGas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,038,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 45,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StealthGas traded down $0.10, reaching $3.85, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 19,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,451. StealthGas Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $156.65 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $39.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 million. research analysts forecast that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GASS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded StealthGas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company carries various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oil.

