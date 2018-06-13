Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 116,116 Shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 116,116 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.70% of Model N worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 911,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after buying an additional 349,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 246,093 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Model N by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 311,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 220,360 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Model N by 890.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 206,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 185,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Model N in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Model N traded down $0.05, reaching $17.80, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 98,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 0.81. Model N Inc has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.32 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 41.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Model N Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Zack Rinat sold 26,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,217,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,918,402. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Barter sold 7,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $128,017.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,813.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,790 shares of company stock worth $1,199,415 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MODN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 target price on shares of Model N and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences, technology, and manufacturing companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High Tech, and Revenue Cloud. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

