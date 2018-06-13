Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management LLC

Impax Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 61,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The Ozarks lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 12,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 17,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $3,253,556.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,229 shares in the company, valued at $7,852,904.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 239,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $44,450,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,095,783.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,259 shares of company stock valued at $55,530,948. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Mastercard from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.91.

Mastercard opened at $200.13 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $119.89 and a one year high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.25. Mastercard had a return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

