Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Director Acquires $105,600.00 in Stock

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Director Mark H. Fukunaga bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,760. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Matson traded up $0.76, reaching $37.76, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 362,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.47. Matson Inc has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $40.32.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. Matson had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Matson Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Matson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $52.00 price target on shares of Matson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Matson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $33.00 target price on shares of Matson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after buying an additional 43,683 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 20,164 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

