Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.15 Million Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment traded down $0.72, reaching $29.79, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 49,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MLCO shares. BidaskClub raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. CLSA started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.97.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

