Worth Venture Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,927 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,752,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 24,616.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 184,383 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 183,637 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,154,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,660 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,130,477 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,142,000 after purchasing an additional 125,327 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $324,749.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $143,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,212 shares of company stock valued at $490,344 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies opened at $85.50 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.88 and a 52-week high of $88.85. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Mellanox Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Barclays set a $103.00 target price on shares of Mellanox Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mellanox Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

