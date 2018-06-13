MergeCoin Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (MGC)

MergeCoin (CURRENCY:MGC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 4:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One MergeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002912 BTC on exchanges. MergeCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of MergeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MergeCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003534 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019361 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000652 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00623263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00234632 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00045592 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00094974 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00001347 BTC.

MergeCoin Profile

MergeCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for MergeCoin is www.mergecoin.com. MergeCoin’s official Twitter account is @MergeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MergeCoin is /r/mergecoin.

MergeCoin Coin Trading

MergeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MergeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MergeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MergeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

