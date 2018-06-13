MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in HP Inc. (HPQ)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 492,777 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 24,013 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in HP by 1,153.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.13 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.47.

HPQ stock opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. HP had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.1393 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,275 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $2,814,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,276 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,697,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,830,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

