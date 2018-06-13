MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,844 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,406 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 337.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,826.7% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $150.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $178.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $641.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Ian F. Smith sold 85,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $13,471,923.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,883,708.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $348,335.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,136 shares of company stock valued at $22,211,367. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTX. Argus set a $172.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.75.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.