MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,644 Shares of Exelon Co. (EXC)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,415 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 401.6% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Exelon opened at $40.49 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.08%.

In other news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $948,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,429 shares in the company, valued at $737,136.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

