Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) Holdings Lifted by Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,768 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,880 shares during the quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Michael Kors worth $12,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,035,745 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $126,379,000 after buying an additional 81,153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,354,518 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $84,088,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,224,876 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $77,106,000 after buying an additional 352,016 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,185,018 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $74,593,000 after buying an additional 239,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,184,392 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $73,528,000 after buying an additional 497,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Michael Kors alerts:

In other news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $794,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,819.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $9,430,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,787,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,383,017.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 468,197 shares of company stock valued at $30,777,254. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KORS. Nomura set a $80.00 price target on shares of Michael Kors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.20 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC set a $75.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $73.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Michael Kors traded down $1.31, reaching $66.82, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,219,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,090. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.08. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The lifestyle brand reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Michael Kors had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's apparel and accessories, and men's apparel. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail segment is involved in the sale of women's apparel; men's apparel; accessories, which include handbags and small leather goods, such as wallets; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, beauty products, and eyewear.

Receive News & Ratings for Michael Kors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Kors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.