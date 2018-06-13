Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Michael T. Smith Sells 4,901 Shares

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $985,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,271,979. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $208.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $123.29 and a 52 week high of $214.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $695.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 64,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.67.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.