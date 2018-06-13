Mitel Networks Corp (MITL) Position Boosted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,718 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.49% of Mitel Networks worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MITL. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Mitel Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitel Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mitel Networks by 4,467.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 823,185 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mitel Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,972,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitel Networks by 544.2% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 283,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 239,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Mitel Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mitel Networks from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised Mitel Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Mitel Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitel Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

MITL traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.94. 2,205,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. Mitel Networks Corp has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 2.43.

Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. Mitel Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million. analysts predict that Mitel Networks Corp will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitel Networks declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback 61,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mitel Networks Profile

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand.

