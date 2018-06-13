DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Position Lifted by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 699,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,429,000 after buying an additional 229,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 245,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after buying an additional 104,652 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology to $126.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of DXC Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.59.

DXC opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $73.51 and a 1-year high of $107.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. This is a boost from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

In other news, insider John M. Lawrie sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,013,265.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 638,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,361,733.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $291,312.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,497.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,886 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,380 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.