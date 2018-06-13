Monkey Project 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $16,735.00 (CRYPTO:MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for $2.55 or 0.00040500 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Monkey Project has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $16,735.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000605 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001750 BTC.

About Monkey Project

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 1,492,862 coins and its circulating supply is 1,142,912 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_. Monkey Project’s official website is monkey.community.

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

