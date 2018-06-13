Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Hits New 12-Month High and Low at $141.57

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares hit a new 52-week high and low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $141.57 and last traded at $140.57, with a volume of 4342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.47.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.70.

The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.18 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.05, for a total transaction of $2,661,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,575 shares in the company, valued at $155,478,903.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $906,522.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 396,336 shares in the company, valued at $52,070,623.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,995 shares of company stock worth $17,923,084. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

