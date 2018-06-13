Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stake Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Moody’s worth $19,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 227,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,141,000 after purchasing an additional 28,141 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 277,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 336,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s traded down $0.14, reaching $177.91, on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 6,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,324. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $117.04 and a 52 week high of $179.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 1,599.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.00%.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total transaction of $1,019,108.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,789.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell Duffie sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $80,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,086 shares of company stock worth $19,107,870 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.08.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

