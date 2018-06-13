US Bancorp DE Has $2.42 Million Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,688,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $513,868,000 after purchasing an additional 38,579 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 572.8% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,729,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,538,000 after buying an additional 2,323,370 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,721,000 after buying an additional 164,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,217,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,372,000 after buying an additional 193,079 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,437,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions opened at $113.28 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $82.86 and a one year high of $113.69. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research set a $120.00 price objective on Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

