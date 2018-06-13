Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) versus The Competition Financial Review

Motus GI (NASDAQ: MOTS) is one of 107 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Motus GI to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Motus GI and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 0 3 0 3.00 Motus GI Competitors 542 2030 3945 152 2.56

Motus GI presently has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 41.38%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential downside of 0.06%. Given Motus GI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.4% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Motus GI and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $10,000.00 -$13.20 million -4.79 Motus GI Competitors $1.51 billion $110.16 million -208.19

Motus GI’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI. Motus GI is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Motus GI and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI N/A N/A N/A Motus GI Competitors -75.27% -79.19% -19.44%

Summary

Motus GI beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System. Its Pure-Vu System is designed to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

