M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,535 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.06% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 576,620 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Macquarie cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

SEAS traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.86. 2,598,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.95 and a beta of 0.82. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 30.89% and a negative net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, Director Thomas E. Moloney bought 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jack Roddy sold 9,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $179,903.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

