Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,534 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises approximately 2.8% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Sentry Investments Corp. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 689,100 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $55,473,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,815 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416,097 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $33,497,000 after purchasing an additional 35,309 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 56,790 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $65.60 and a twelve month high of $85.10. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.09.

In related news, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $92,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,625.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,963.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,901.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,748. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

