Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P SMALLCAP 600 IX (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P SMALLCAP 600 IX (NYSEARCA:VIOO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P SMALLCAP 600 IX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,185,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P SMALLCAP 600 IX in the first quarter valued at $2,660,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P SMALLCAP 600 IX in the fourth quarter valued at $2,320,000. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P SMALLCAP 600 IX by 106.9% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P SMALLCAP 600 IX in the first quarter valued at $1,942,000.

NYSEARCA:VIOO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.71. The company had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,306. VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P SMALLCAP 600 IX has a one year low of $121.82 and a one year high of $156.32.

