Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Boosts Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,551 shares during the quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. owned 1.27% of National Beverage worth $52,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in National Beverage by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,523,000 after buying an additional 489,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Beverage by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 806,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,574,000 after purchasing an additional 59,170 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in National Beverage by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 784,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after purchasing an additional 107,126 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in National Beverage by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 730,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000,000 after purchasing an additional 186,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 467,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after buying an additional 105,282 shares during the period. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Beverage traded up $0.99, hitting $105.76, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 13,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,878. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 0.92. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $83.78 and a 12-month high of $129.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIZZ. BidaskClub cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Maxim Group upped their price target on National Beverage from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on National Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of flavored beverage products in North America and internationally. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, and Shasta Sparkling Water brand names; energy drinks and shots under the Rip It brand name; juice and juice-based products under the Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

