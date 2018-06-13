National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Insider Chris Davies Sells 30,816 Shares

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) insider Chris Davies sold 30,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 408 ($5.43), for a total transaction of £125,729.28 ($167,393.53).

NEX traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 407.80 ($5.43). 608,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,231. National Express Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 337.20 ($4.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 401.80 ($5.35).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 380 ($5.06) to GBX 390 ($5.19) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 440 ($5.86) to GBX 445 ($5.92) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Numis Securities upgraded National Express Group to an “add” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.86) price target on shares of National Express Group in a report on Monday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 419 ($5.58).

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK Bus, UK Coach, German Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions segments. It primarily offers bus, coach, and rail services.

