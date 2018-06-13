National Grid (LON:NG) Given a GBX 970 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

National Grid (LON:NG) has been given a GBX 970 ($12.91) price objective by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 29th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s previous close.

NG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 900 ($11.98) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 900 ($11.98) to GBX 870 ($11.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 800 ($10.65) price objective on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Cfra set a GBX 800 ($10.65) price objective on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 933.56 ($12.43).

National Grid stock opened at GBX 832.60 ($11.09) on Tuesday. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 733 ($9.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,097 ($14.61).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and US Regulated segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead line; 1,500 kilometers of underground cable; and 342 substations located in England and Wales.

