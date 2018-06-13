National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Acquires $20,520.00 in Stock

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. purchased 285 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $20,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,336. The company has a quick ratio of 15.21, a current ratio of 15.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.46. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $62.71 and a one year high of $81.60.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.04 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 53.88%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 370.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NHI. Capital One raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $75.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $70.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

