Contrasting National Research (NRCIB) & Viralytics (OTCMKTS:VRACY)

Viralytics (OTCMKTS: VRACY) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRCIB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of National Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.1% of National Research shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

National Research pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Viralytics does not pay a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Viralytics has a beta of -6.1, suggesting that its share price is 710% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Research has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viralytics and National Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viralytics N/A N/A N/A National Research 19.52% 27.45% 19.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Viralytics and National Research, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viralytics 0 0 0 0 N/A National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viralytics and National Research’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viralytics $4.88 million 63.12 -$9.26 million ($0.12) -32.00 National Research $117.56 million 11.05 $22.94 million N/A N/A

National Research has higher revenue and earnings than Viralytics.

Summary

National Research beats Viralytics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viralytics Company Profile

Viralytics Limited, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncolytic immunotherapies in Australia and internationally. The company's lead investigational product is CAVATAK, a proprietary formulation of an oncolytic common cold virus that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of melanoma, and lung and bladder cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of late stage melanoma; and in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate and breast cancer, multiple myeloma, pancreatic cancer, malignant glioma, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. It is also developing EVATAK to treat ovarian, prostate, and gastric cancer. The company was formerly known as Psiron Ltd. and changed its name to Viralytics Limited in December 2006. Viralytics Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement. The company offers market insights solutions that allow the tracking of awareness, perception, and consistency of healthcare brands; assessment of competitive differentiators; and enhanced segmentation tools to evaluate needs, wants, and behaviors of communities through real-time competitive assessments and enhanced segmentation tools. It also provides experience solutions, such as patient and resident experience, workforce engagement, health risk assessments, transitions, and improvement tools. The company offers transitions solutions, which enable organizations to identify and manage high-risk patients to reduce readmissions, increase patient satisfaction and support safe care transitions; and risk assessment solutions that enable clients to segment populations and manage care for those who are most at risk, engage individuals, enhance preventative care, and manage wellness programs. It provides transparency solutions that allow healthcare organizations to share picture of their organization and ensure content informs in consumer decision-making; and governance solutions for not-for-profit hospital and health system boards of directors, executives, and physician leadership. The company serves integrated health systems and post-acute providers, such as home health, long term care, hospice, and payer organizations. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

