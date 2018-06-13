NCI Building Systems Inc (NCS) Insider Robert Daniel Ronchetto Sells 8,039 Shares

NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) insider Robert Daniel Ronchetto sold 8,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $168,819.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Daniel Ronchetto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 8th, Robert Daniel Ronchetto sold 77 shares of NCI Building Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $1,424.50.

Shares of NCI Building Systems traded down $0.10, reaching $22.00, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 464,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87. NCI Building Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.61 million. NCI Building Systems had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. equities research analysts expect that NCI Building Systems Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

NCI Building Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NCI Building Systems by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,675,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,643,000 after purchasing an additional 542,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCI Building Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,651,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,939,000 after purchasing an additional 96,416 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NCI Building Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,948,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,485,000 after purchasing an additional 69,617 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCI Building Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $37,432,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of NCI Building Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,524,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 73,134 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NCS shares. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on shares of NCI Building Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of NCI Building Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of NCI Building Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

NCI Building Systems Company Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

