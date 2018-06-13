Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc (NEPT) Stake Decreased by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Neptune Technologies & Bioressources worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Technologies & Bioressources in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Technologies & Bioressources during the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Neptune Technologies & Bioressources by 94,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 188,200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Technologies & Bioressources during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Technologies & Bioressources by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,374,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,381 shares in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Neptune Technologies & Bioressources traded down $0.08, hitting $2.38, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 6,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,038. Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Neptune Technologies & Bioressources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc, a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils.

