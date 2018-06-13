NetApp Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NTAP)

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 12,619 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,698% compared to the typical volume of 702 put options.

Shares of NetApp traded down $0.06, hitting $76.11, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 2,942,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. NetApp has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. BidaskClub raised NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on NetApp to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.69.

In other NetApp news, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 16,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $1,139,958.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,379.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 7,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $434,889.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,351.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,904,558 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 15.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NetApp by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 4.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.