Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) Holdings Increased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.36% of Taubman Centers worth $12,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 874.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

Taubman Centers opened at $57.35 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $44.78 and a one year high of $66.61.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.63). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.81%.

TCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Taubman Centers from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Sandler O’Neill set a $63.00 target price on Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $63.00 target price on Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 27 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

