VMware, Inc. (VMW) Shares Bought by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.79. 1,834,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,620. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.70 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. VMware had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price (up previously from $123.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on VMware from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.54.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $4,279,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,691.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

