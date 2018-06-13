New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.34. New Mountain Finance reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.94 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 49.57%.

NMFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $15.00 price objective on New Mountain Finance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. New Mountain Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other New Mountain Finance news, insider James Stone bought 3,300 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $44,649.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 90,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,270.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred F. Hurley, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $65,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 557,831 shares of company stock valued at $7,449,774 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 30.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 602,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth $637,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,433,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,968,000 after acquiring an additional 624,303 shares during the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMFC traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 175,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,334. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.43%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities.

