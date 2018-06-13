Head-To-Head Contrast: Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) versus Its Rivals

Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ: NXEO) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nexeo Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Nexeo Solutions has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexeo Solutions’ rivals have a beta of 1.07, meaning that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nexeo Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexeo Solutions 1.30% 11.16% 2.01% Nexeo Solutions Competitors -128.12% 21.94% 5.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Nexeo Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nexeo Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nexeo Solutions and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexeo Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50 Nexeo Solutions Competitors 108 491 733 29 2.50

Nexeo Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $11.17, suggesting a potential upside of 17.92%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 2.99%. Given Nexeo Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nexeo Solutions is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nexeo Solutions and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nexeo Solutions $3.64 billion $14.40 million 28.70 Nexeo Solutions Competitors $7.29 billion $624.15 million 25.74

Nexeo Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nexeo Solutions. Nexeo Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nexeo Solutions rivals beat Nexeo Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Nexeo Solutions Company Profile

Nexeo Solutions, Inc. operates as a chemical and plastic products distributor in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Chemicals, Plastics, and Environmental Services segments. It provides approximately 22,000 products used in various industries, including household, industrial and institutional, lubricants, architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, automotive, healthcare, personal care, oil and gas, and construction. The company was formerly known as WL Ross Holding Corp. and changed its name to Nexeo Solutions, Inc. in June 2016. Nexeo Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

